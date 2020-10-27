Bigg Boss 14: Wild card entry Shardul Pandit just wants to flirt and enjoy

Mumbai: With the entry of Shardul Pandit as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14, one can expect sparks to fly because the actor says there are many 'hot' girls locked up inside the house, and he just wants to flirt with them and enjoy his stay.

"There is no one in particular I would like to avoid. I will not be able to avoid anybody since we all will be living in the same house. As much as I would want to avoid someone that's just not possible," Shardul told IANS before entering the house.

"So, I'm not really concentrating on whom I want to avoid but there are some really pretty and hot girls inside, and who wouldn't want to go close to them? That was one thing I thought of -- Bigg Boss kya kar diya itni sari sundar ladkiyan andar bhej di (what has Bigg Boss done, sending so many beautiful girls inside)?" he added.

Asked if one can look forward to a love story, Shardul said: "No, you can't expect love with just an entry. If that happens, then it is a fake game because love is a big word."

Asked if he wants to flirt and enjoy, he said: "I always say to everybody that why is there a pressure of people looking for love (to happen on the show). If it is love, you wouldn't even know. Another thing is love can't happen like this."

On flirting during his stint in the house, he added: "One thing we learnt after the coronavirus pandemic is that life is short and unpredictable. So, jitna hai usmein maza kar lo (enjoy while you can)," added the actor-singer-model.

This year, female contestants in the Colors show are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Pavitra Punia.

"I won't have to talk to Rubina. She will talk on her own. Same with Nikki. I would like to talk to Jasmin and Pavitra. Jasmin is extremely cute and Pavitra is looking damn hot," he said.