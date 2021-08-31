Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik begins shooting her Bollywood debut 'Ardh'

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said she has commenced shooting for her debut film "Ardh".

Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

The "Bigg Boss 14" winner shared the news in an Instagram post.

"New beginnings," the 34-year-old Dilaik, known for shows such as "Choti Bahu", "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", captioned the post alongside the poster of the film.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

"'Ardh' is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15 years journey," director Muchhal said in a statement.

Veteran actor and "Mirzapur" star Kharbanda revealed he is playing a small yet powerful role in "Ardh".

Tejwani, best known for soap operas "Kutumb" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", said he is thrilled to be teaming up with Muchhal.

"Palash is a young filmmaker and his energy is amazing. We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun," he said.

Yadav described "Ardh" as a concept-driven film.

"I am very happy to be a part of this film and I am really proud of Palash. During the photoshoot, I was amazed to see his skills as a young filmmaker," the "Hungama 2" actor added.