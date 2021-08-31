हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik begins shooting her Bollywood debut 'Ardh'

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said she has commenced shooting for her debut film "Ardh".

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik begins shooting her Bollywood debut &#039;Ardh&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said she has commenced shooting for her debut film "Ardh".

Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

The "Bigg Boss 14" winner shared the news in an Instagram post.

"New beginnings," the 34-year-old Dilaik, known for shows such as "Choti Bahu", "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", captioned the post alongside the poster of the film.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

"'Ardh' is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15 years journey," director Muchhal said in a statement.

Veteran actor and "Mirzapur" star Kharbanda revealed he is playing a small yet powerful role in "Ardh".

Tejwani, best known for soap operas "Kutumb" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", said he is thrilled to be teaming up with Muchhal.

"Palash is a young filmmaker and his energy is amazing. We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun," he said.

Yadav described "Ardh" as a concept-driven film.

"I am very happy to be a part of this film and I am really proud of Palash. During the photoshoot, I was amazed to see his skills as a young filmmaker," the "Hungama 2" actor added. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rubina Dilaikbigg boss 14 winnerrubina dilaik picsBollywoodArdhPalash muchhal
Next
Story

KBC 13 contestant in trouble for participating in Amitabh Bachchan's show - Here's why

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Russia's Museum of Spoon houses over 5,000 pieces