Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: A task creates rift between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu's friendship

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 14' is full of unexpected twists and turns. The war of words between Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli over kitchen duties got more heated on Saturday so much to the extent that seniors - Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - also had to step in.

Sidharth tells Rubina that cooking and chopping will be done by the same people who have been selected by the seniors. Rubina, however, did not agree with Sidharth and he remains adamant. He asks Gauahar to delegate both cooking and cutting duties to Rubina which irks her and she calls him out for being unfair. After a long discussion, it was decided that the one who cooks will also take over the chopping duties.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia loses her cool on Rahul Vaidya when he interrupts a conversation between Jaan Kumar and her. The two have a heated exchange. Rahul asks Pavitra to stop behaving like a villain and a bully, while Pavitra tells him to not step into other people's conversations.

Next, Bigg Boss announces that the two singers - Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya - will have a musical jugalbandi as part of their luxury budget task. The entire house enjoys the in-house concert and thing calm down.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss gives the freshers a chance to decide if Nikki Tamboli deserves to be a confirmed housemate. She is taken aback when Bigg Boss makes the announcement. Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan, who share a close bond with Nikki, that she is not behaving in the right manner since she has got the confirmation tag. However, they say that she deserves to be a confirmed contestant.

In the end, as the contestants fail to make a unanimous decision about Nikki, Bigg Boss announces that she will have the confirmed tag with her.

Meanwhile, Nishant and Jaan's argument irks Nikki and she argues with them for not being true friends and for taking a stand against her just to please the other contestants.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.