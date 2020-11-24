Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni get into heated argument over house rules

New Delhi: Kavita Kaushik has created quite a stir in 'Bigg Boss 14'. After her numerous fights with Eijaz Khan, Kavita and Aly Goni are now at loggerheads and on Tuesday's episode, the duo brought the house down with their fiery argument.

When Bigg Boss sees that certain housemates are breaking rules, he immediately wars captain Kavita Kaushik that she needs to take some action on it! Bigg Boss asks Kavita to discard the personal belongings of the housemates if they have broken any rules. She has to drop them in a giant box that Bigg Boss has arranged.

Nikki Tamboli tells Kavita that Aly gave a bar of chocolate to Pavitra Punia from the Captain's items. Kavita takes note of it and immediately drops Aly's grooming items in the box provided by Bigg Boss. Aly gets irritated because he says that Kavita should have asked him before dropping his personal belongings in the box. He takes his razor and trimmer back and Kavita is extremely upset that Aly is breaking the rules again!

Aly dares her to take back the items and the two have a mighty clash! It gets so escalated and Kavita complains to Bigg Boss that she does not feel safe seeing Aly’s aggressive behaviour. A teary-eyed Kavita asks Bigg Boss to get her out of the house.

Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla support Aly Goni while Nikki Tamboli takes Kavita Kaushik's side.

Bigg Boss later warns Aly for breaking the rules. Will Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni resolve their differences?

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.