Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli brings the house down, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship at stake

New Delhi: It was a tough day for Rubina Dilaik inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her relationship with good friend Jasmin Bhasin is at stake and she also had a clash with husband Abhinav Shukla over issues pertaining to the house. It was an intense game. First, friendship was seen falling apart and later, a husband and wife's relationship hit a rocky patch.

When Eijaz Khan allowed Nikki Tamboli to sleep inside the bedroom as she was unwell, little did he know what's in store for the rest of the night. Nikki goes inside to sleep and starts collecting the makeup stuff to which she does not have access to. Eijaz, Abhinav and Rubina all ask her to leave the sleeping area on account of her actions, but she remains unfazed.

Jasmin blames Abhinav for this debacle and Aly Goni supports her too. Soon, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin enter into a ferocious midnight battle.

The next day, Abhinav acts as a human shield and places himself firmly against the door so that Nikki cannot leave the bedroom. Meanwhile, Rubina, who is irked by Jasmin's behaviour, lashes out at her. She blames her for talking behind her back and being fake towards her. Jasmin doesn't take this laying down and says that their friendship is over.

The most surprising clash takes place between Rubina and Abhinav, and it's not a normal argument. Rubina accuses Abhinav of always listening to others instead of trusting his own wife's decision.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.