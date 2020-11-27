हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli brings the house down, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship at stake

Also, the most surprising clash takes place between Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and it's not a normal argument.

Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli brings the house down, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin&#039;s friendship at stake

New Delhi: It was a tough day for Rubina Dilaik inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her relationship with good friend Jasmin Bhasin is at stake and she also had a clash with husband Abhinav Shukla over issues pertaining to the house. It was an intense game. First, friendship was seen falling apart and later, a husband and wife's relationship hit a rocky patch. 

When Eijaz Khan allowed Nikki Tamboli to sleep inside the bedroom as she was unwell, little did he know what's in store for the rest of the night. Nikki goes inside to sleep and starts collecting the makeup stuff to which she does not have access to. Eijaz, Abhinav and Rubina all ask her to leave the sleeping area on account of her actions, but she remains unfazed. 

Jasmin blames Abhinav for this debacle and Aly Goni supports her too. Soon, Abhinav, Aly and Jasmin enter into a ferocious midnight battle.

The next day, Abhinav acts as a human shield and places himself firmly against the door so that Nikki cannot leave the bedroom. Meanwhile, Rubina, who is irked by Jasmin's behaviour, lashes out at her. She blames her for talking behind her back and being fake towards her. Jasmin doesn't take this laying down and says that their friendship is over.

The most surprising clash takes place between Rubina and Abhinav, and it's not a normal argument. Rubina accuses Abhinav of always listening to others instead of trusting his own wife's decision.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 written updateRubina DilaikAbhinav ShuklaJasmin Bhasin
Next
Story

Mohit Raina starrer medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' first look out on Amazon Prime Video - Watch
  • 92,66,705Confirmed
  • 1,35,223Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; Nov 26, 2020