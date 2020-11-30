Bigg Boss 14, Written update: Pavitra Punia evicted ahead of finale week

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode was full of twists and turns for the contestants. It was on Saturday that host Salman Khan announced that the finale week is just in a few days and what came as a shocker for the contestants was that only four among them will be able to make it to the D-day. No, the season won't end, but new contestants will join the present housemates (which, the ones in the house aren't aware of).

On Sunday, four people were invited as panelists to share their opinion of the contestants. They were ex-contestants Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, TV producer Sandeep Sikand and Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronit Biswas. Interestingly, Kavita is also Rubina's former co-star. The panelist spoke about the contestants and their strategies and heaped praises on some.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced the name of the contestants who will join the show next week. A video clip of them was shown and soon, it was revealed that they are none other than former contestants Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi.

Next up was the time to invite singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar to show. The brother-sister duo promoted their new song 'Shona Shona' on 'Bigg Boss 14' and later went inside the house to host a fun game.

After an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bid bye to the contestants and said he will meet the top 4 next week only. Rubina Dilaik is already a confirmed contestant.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the name of the contestants who will be evicted and it was Pavtira Punia, who received the least votes.

