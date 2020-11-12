Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar already engaged? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya and Tv actress Disha Parmar are ruling the trends list and how! It all began after Rahul, who is currently seen in 'Bigg Boss 14', proposed to Disha for marriage on national television. Disha hasn't yet responded to the proposal, but she has an answer to the "fake" news doing the rounds that she and Rahul got engaged before he entered 'Bigg Boss 14'.

On Twitter, to a report which said, "Disha Parmar is already engaged to Rahul Vaidya even before Rahul entered the Bigg Boss house", she responded by saying, "Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all."

On Wednesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 14', Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar by going down on his knees. He decided to pop up the question on Disha's birthday and said, "Marry me?"

Disha Parmar, who celebrated her 26th birthday yesterday, is a well-known TV actress. He has played lead roles in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' and 'Woh Apna Sa'. She and Rahul also starred in a music video together last year.