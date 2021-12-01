Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale tries to woo Vishwasuntree, Pratik says ‘Number toh le lete unka’

New Delhi: In the latest released promo Abhijit Bichukale was seen impressing the Vishwasuntree by singing a song for her.

In the promo, Vishwasuntree asks Abhijit to sing a song for her and so in order to woo her, the Bigg Boss Marathi fame star was seen singing 90s superhit song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from Salman Khan’s movie Love. The other housemates gather around him to enjoy the spectacle.

The actor went over the board and while talking to Vishwasuntree, he also told her "Aap chaaho toh main 'BIGG BOSS' ka winner bann sakta hoon!"

But he gets no response from her and his fellow contestants make fun of him. Pratik Sehajpal even adds, “Number toh le leta unka!” and even Rakhi can be seen saying ‘Kya dada number toh lete unka, ek kam toh dhang ka karte.”

Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by Salman Khan and has been one of the most-controversial shows of all the time. The show has been garnering a lot of appreciations from its viewers.

