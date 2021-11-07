Bigg Boss 15: Bhagyashree and Salman recreate romance from Maine Pyar Kiya, fans call it ‘classic’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar had superhit Jodi from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ film - Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunite after decades. While the Sooraj Barjatya movie marked the actress debut, it was also Salman’s first film as a lead and it immediately catapulted him to fame. The duo recreated the scenes from their song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ and fans loved it.

During the episode, Salman Khan entered riding a bicycle and then went near Bhagyashree taking her one hand in his and then circled around her on his cycle. The actress was both smiling and blushing at the same time.

Check out the lovely video:

Fans loved the reunion and took to their social media accounts to shower their love. “Wow...so cute…,” wrote one user, while another commented, “First time maine pyar kiya stars.. Classic” and third wrote, “Omg can't believe Bhagyashree ...with prem”. Another user penned, “Iconic movie”.

Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989 and was loved by the masses. The movie bagged seven Filmfare Awards from the 13 nominations at the 35th Filmfare Awards held in 1990. It was also translated in English and Spanish and was a big hit in the Caribbean market and Spain as well.

Bhagyashee graced the set of Bigg Boss to promote the debut film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ of her son Abhimanyu Dassani. The debutant features opposite Sanya Malhotra in the film. The two were also present on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On the movies front, Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ which is all set for release. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Salman plays a cop, Aayush is seen as a gangster in the film.