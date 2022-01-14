Bigg Boss 15 Day 104 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal wins 'Ticket To Finale' task, Devoleena gets punished for speaking in English

Karan Kundrra objects to Shamita Shetty's 'sanchalan'. Tejasswi Prakash said she was stupid to believe Shamita Shetty. Pratik Sehajpal again accuses Tejasswi of only believing in generating sympathy for herself in the game. Shamita tries to explain her point to Karan.

Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra strongly support Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita says Rakhi and Devoleena were already inside and Rakhi was the first person to hand over the cycle seat to Pratik.

Shamita reminds Tejasswi that parts of her cycle are broke and she should attack Pratik's cycle too. In return, Tejasswi trolls Shamita and asks her to play fair. Karan tells Rakhi that he will also break cycles. Pratik reminds Tejasswi that she has played unfair too during game.

Bigg Boss says all the shopkeepers have last chance now. Tejasswi reeceives help from Karan. Pratik agains tries to break her cycle and Teja, while trying to save her cycle, gets into a physical tussle with him.

Pratik again accuses Teja of hitting him with iron rods. He reminds her that she plays aggressively. Karan and Pratik start fighting.

Shamita finally declares Pratik as the winner of the task saying Teja's cycle is broken. Karan Kundrra picks Tejasswi up and gives her a hug.

Karan says that Tejasswi's bike fell 3-4 times. However, Shamita tells Karan not to play women card for Teja. Pratik earns the Ticket To Finale. Pratik thanks Rakhi, Devoleena and Nishant for their support during the game.

