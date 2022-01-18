Bigg Boss 15 Day 108 written updates: Karan’s parents call Tejasswi ‘heart of the family’

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 is going through an emotional phase as it is family week happening inside the house. The episode starts with Bigg Boss announcing Devoleena’s name for the video conference and she chooses 2 jugs which means 20 minutes to talk to her family.

After her, Karan Kundrra’s name was taken for the video call with his parents.

The actor seemed nervous initially while talking to his family but later asks his parents about Tejasswi by pointing at her.

Without wasting much of the time, his parents gave their approval for Teja and his father went on calling her ‘heart of the family’.

This makes everyone extremely happy, later Teja’s brother also gives his approval for their bond and shares that their mom also likes seeing them together.

Later, BB gives Abhijeet Bichukale chance to talk to his family and at last but not least Rakhi gets a chance to meet her mother.

The duo had an emotional reunion, leaving everyone teary-eyed.

Later, Bigg Boss gives non VIPs a chance to win Ticket To Finale task and for that he gave a new task to the contestants. He also asks Rajiv to use his power and choose three non-VIPs whom he want to consider for the first round. He choose Teja, Rashami and Nishant for the first round.

Later, the task gets ugly when Devo chooses Abhijeet over Rashami in one of the rounds.

Who will win the Ticket to Finale task? Well, only time will tell. Till then keep watching this space for all the Bigg Boss updates.