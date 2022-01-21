Bigg Boss 15 Day 112 written updates: Rashami, Devoleena come to blow, Tejasswi wins Ticket To Finale task

As the task continues, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat support Tejasswi Prakash and sign their autographas. Rakhi Sawant on the other hand supports Devoleena. Shamita Shetty tells Rajiv Adatia that he was a little unfair to Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale.

Rakhi discusses with Karan, Nishant and Rashami that if she supports Rashami, she might secure a place among VIPs. However, Devoleena convinces Rakhi and asks her not to support Rashami.

As the Ticket To Finale task continues, friend-turned-foes Rashami Desai and Devoleena come to blows while Rakhi Sawant tries to sort things out between them. Both girls get into a nasty argument while housemates try to separate them. Meanwhile, Rakhi tries to keep it a draw between Rashami and Devoleena and signs her autograph for Tejasswi.

Tejasswi Prakash wins the 'Ticket To Finale' task. She becomes the last contestant to secure her place in the finale week. With this, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bchukale's fate will now be decided by the audience votes.

Shamita consoles Rashami. Rakhi apologises to Rashami, however, the latter blasts her saying she only listens to Devoleena. Rajiv too speaks in favour of Rashami and he too accuses Rakhi of not using her brain. Rakhi however says that she still loves Rashami.

Tejasswi is elated seeing her photo in the list of VIPs.

Hunarbaaz contestant Javed Khan impresses housemates with his magical tricks.

As Rajiv and Rashami question Nishant about his stand during the task, Nishant gets mad and walks out as he doesn't want to answer their questions.

As Tejasswi and Karan compete against Rakhi and Nishant, TejRan emerge victorious in the task.