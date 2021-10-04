Bigg Boss 15 Day 2 written update: Afsana Khan loses her cool on Vidhi Pandya!

New Delhi: It's only the second day of Bigg Boss 15 and tensions are already high among housemates. It appears Miesha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal's previous history is affecting their relationship in the house and the housemates appear to be siding with Miesha in this case.

At the beginning of the episode, Vishal Kotian reveals that he was a crush on Vishwasundari - the talking tree in the Bigg Boss jungle. Later, Big G comes into the house and hands the contestant a scroll with a cryptic message on it.

Before the housemates gather to listen to the message in the scroll, Vishal sees Miesha crying and consoles her. She explains to him that she was crying because of Pratik's mean behaviour.

She explained that while she was cooking, Pratik asked Nishant and Tejasswi to take care of the cooking, completely disregarding Miesha's efforts. This hurt her and she felt bad about it.

Later, it is revealed that Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal get a separate ration from Bigg Boss which has many more items which leaves the other housemates longing for their resources.

During the day, Jay Bhanushali jokes around with Shamita Shetty and teases her with Raqesh Bapat. Everyone has a good laugh over including Shamita.

Things get awry in the house when Miesha asks to use the washroom in the house. However, Pratik tells her that she isn't allowed to use it which irks her. She ends up changing in a room with cameras but hides in the corner.

While talking to her Pratik ends up coming towards her and she tells him back off as she was changing.

This conversation turns into a fight and housemates assume that Pratik had watched her while changing. Pratik and Miesha later clarified that it was not his intention to do that.

Pratik also has a tussle with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali as he tells them to move their belongings to maintain cleanliness in the house. Unsurprisingly, this doesn't sit too well with the duo.

In the end, Afsana has a shouting match with Vidhi Pandya after the latter tells her to keep quiet. Afsana gets triggered and begins charging towards Vidhi. Vishal Kotian asks Afsana to calm down and forget about the matter.

It seems things are getting quite intense in the house. What do you think the next episode will hold?