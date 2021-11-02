Bigg Boss 15 Day 30 written update: Shamita Shetty gets into verbal spat with Tejasswi Prakash, asks Karan Kundrra to not play mind games with her

New Delhi: Monday's episode of Bigg Boss saw Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan and Miesha Iyer discussing about Rajiv Adatia's behaviour towards him. Ieshaan says he had been feeling stressed because of Rajiv and once went to Shamita to talk about it. He says that despite having a bond with Rajiv, Shamita handled the situation well.

Jay and Vishal try to sort out their differences. Jay tells him that he felt bad when Vishal was not happy to see him become a part of Mukhya Ghar after sacrificing Rs 25 lakh. Vishal justifies saying he was angry at him since he was not ready to sacrifice show money during a previous task. Vishal says he is glad the two are having a discussion over it.

Afsana tells Shamita and Rajiv that Karan is falling for Tejasswi. She says that they have been eating in same plate and have also matched their shower time.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Patel enters the house. She grills Jay Bhanushali and tells him that she can't see his leadership qualities in the show. She says Jay has no opinion and even if he says it doesn't matter to housemates. Jay defends himself and says he will improve himself. He says Pratik isn't important to him in the show. He says he loves spending time with Nishant. Talking about Karan, Jay says he tries to find fault in everything.

Vishal Kotian speaks to Rashmi and says he had been hurt because of Jay. Rashami calls him 'Chitragupta' but Vishal says he is 'Chanakya'. Rashmi asks him to stop being a 'people pleaser'.

Rashami speaks to Karan and says he is her favourite. She says he is not performing as per his capabilities.

Bigg Boss gives Rashami the power to save one of the three nominated contestants and she saves Vishal Kotian.

Shamita engages in an argument with Shamita and accuses him of making weird expressions and asks him to say things on his face. Tejasswi jumps to his defence and she and Shamita get into a heated argument. Karan later apologises to Shamita and says he thought she is strong and he is vulnerable.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati enters the house and grills Pratik Sehajpal. He asks the latter to control his aggression. Before exiting, he saves Tejasswi.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena enters the house and expresses her disappointment towards Karan. She also accuses Vishal of emotionally using Tejasswi, Jay and Shamita to go ahead in the show. In the end, she saves Jay Bhanushali.

Kamya Punjabi enters and she calls Karan Kundrra No 1 contestant in the house. However, she adds that his game has gone down in the last few days.