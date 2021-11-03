Bigg Boss 15 Day 31 written updates: Simba Nagpal loses cool, pushes Umar Riaz into pool

New Delhi: Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss continues with celebrity guests Kamya Punjabi grilling Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer for not making enough contributions to the show. She says that the duo got the footage because of Rajiv Adatia's entry in the show.

Kamya also speaks to Shamita Shetty and asks her not to be image-conscious on the show. In the end, she saves Karan Kundrra from nomination.

The housemates wake up to Daler Mehendi's song the next morning.

An argument takes place between Ieshaan and Miesha over the character statement to which other housemates Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi join the discussion and make them understand about the situation.

Tejasswi and Pratik get into an argument over kitchen duty when Teja asks Simba to take additional duty if he is not preparing dinner. Rajiv and Nishant argue over maintaining hygiene in kitchen.

Bigg Boss announces that the saved contestants have been granted a special power and they unanimously choose a housemate for direct nomination. Unsaved contestants are given a chance to speak to the saved contestant and persuade them for saving them. Three saved contestants - Karan, Tejasswi and Vishal suggest Miesha name but Jay doesn't agree to it initially. After lot of persuation, Jay finally agrees with the three rest and they take Miesha's name of nomination.

Miesha later tells Jay that she doesn't hold anything against him for naming her for nomination.

Bigg Boss announces a new task and says 4 contestants will be decided for the nomination. Afsana Khan's team wins the first round as per the decision of sanchalak. Later, the task gets intense and Simba pushes Umar into the swimming pool after the latter hurl abuses at his mother. Simba also nominates Umar for nomination. Later, everyone in the house get into a fight with each other.