Bigg Boss 15 Day 33 written updates: Shamita Shetty votes out Tejasswi Prakash from captaincy task

New Delhi: Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with continuing rivalry between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. Karan Kundrra asks Simba to not repeat the mistake he did recently with Pratik Sehajpal. In the bathroom area, Simba and Umar once again get into an intense fight and housemates intervene and set them apart.

Shamita, Karan and Jay Bhanushali make Simba understand that he should not do something that would make his journey in the Bigg Boss a waste.

At the same time, Pratik Sehajpal and Ieshaan Sehgal get into a fight. Soon, the entire house is seen into a fight with each other over getting too close to a female contestant during a task.

Umar calls Simba 'Daily Soap Ka Hero' while provoking him. Jay takes offence to it and says it was a wrong statement.

Pratik yells at Karan for giving a wrong example before Shamita, while trying to defend Afsana in a task. He says he doesn't consider Karan his mentor anymore. "Bhot ghatiya baat boli hai aapne," Pratik tells Karan. Karan had jumped to Afsana's defence after she raised her voice and said she was not comfortable with boy getting close to her during a task. However, Jay and Pratik ignore it and continue to target her.

Karan breaks out before Shamita over Pratik's words that he doesn't consider him his mentor anymore. An emotional Karan tells Shamita, "I am not insensitive for 'this thing'. I felt bad. I have sisters. She’s like a sister to me." Shamita tells him that its her bad that she discussed it with Pratik. She later clears things out between him and Pratik.

Umar continues to provoke Simba in the garden area and claps his hands, saying 'he is trying to wake him up'.

The task begins and sanchalaks declare Afsana Khan's team as the winner in Round 3. She nominates Nishant for elimination saying he did not have a proactive role in the task.

Pratik's Team wins the 4th round against Afsana and he eliminates Ieshaan from the task. Ieshaan now joins Meisha, Simba, Umar, Ieshaan and Nishant for this week's nominated contestants.

Miesha, Jay, Rajiv and Ieshaan have a discussion, and Miesha tells Ieshaan that they should play their individual game from now on.

Tejasswi tells Nishant that she doesn't feel important in his life anymore. She says the vibes in not same anymore. Nishant says the he will continue to have fun banter with her but will no longer count emotionally on her.

Housemates wake up to 'Kudiyo ne thag le' song. Umar and Pratik get into an argument after the latter asks Miesha to carefully use sugar.

Bigg Boss announces captaincy task. Pratik eliminates Karan, Ieshaan eliminates Simba while Shamita eliminates Tejasswi from the captaincy race. Tejasswi vents out her anger before Karan.