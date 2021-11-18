हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15 Day 47 written updates: Nishant Bhat stuns Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi, kicks them out of VIP zone

Nishant is given special power to choose two housemates to upgrade and downgrade them to VIP members and non-VIP members. He picks Pratik and Simba and eliminates Karan and Tejasswi from VIP zone. 

Bigg Boss 15 Day 47 written updates: Nishant Bhat stuns Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi, kicks them out of VIP zone

New Delhi: Jay Bhanushali chooses Nishant Bhat and eliminates Vishal Kotian to move ahead in the game. In the final round, Nishant and Umar were the only two members remaining. Bigg Boss announces that since Pratik is the Rakshasa in the last round, the duo need not collect the cotton and can directly try convincing the demon to save them. Pratik announces that he will choose Nishant at any given circumstances. 

Neha Bhasin and Pratik get into an argument and she says that she will not talk to him anymore. She says, "Pratik is the fakest friend in the house."

Bigg Boss announces that Rajiv's jail term has come to an end. 

Nishant is given special power to choose two housemates to upgrade and downgrade them to VIP members and non-VIP members. Nishant picks Pratik and Simba and replaces them with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi. Both Karan and Tejasswi are among the nominated contestants, including Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia. 

Karan feels Nishant could have saved Jay Bhanushali over Simba for the VIP zone. Karan cracks a joke that Nishant once again has taken Jay Bhanushali for a ride for not choosing him for the VIP zone. 

Pratik approaches Neha Bhasin and wants to clear things out. However, she refuses to talk to him. She warns him that if he doesn't stop, she will go to the bathroom area of the confession room. 

