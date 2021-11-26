हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15 Day 55 written updates: Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian evicted

The process of eviction continues in the Bigg Boss house on Day 55. After Simba Nagpal, three more contestants were shown the door from the house on Thursday episode. Jay Bhanushali becomes the next housemate to be evicted from the house. 

As housemates gather themselves by the double eviction, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian too get eliminated from the game. 

Tags:
Bigg BossBigg Boss 15Neha BhasinJay BhanushaliPratik SehajpalNishant BhatVishal Kotian
