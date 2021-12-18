हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 73 written updates: Abhijit Bichukale defends himself over kiss controversy, says 'asked Devoleena to take it and not give'

Several heated discussion took place among housemates in the Friday's episode. Umar Riaz is seen telling Tejasswi not to talk to him again in an unpleasant manner.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 73 written updates: Abhijit Bichukale defends himself over kiss controversy, says &#039;asked Devoleena to take it and not give&#039;

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh are having a conversation which turns into a fight. Ritesh tells Rakhi that she should not become his headache and leaves the conversation mid-day. Abhijit Bichukale too sides with Rakhi and admits that Ritesh hardly speaks to her. 

Rakhi later discusses issue with Tejaswwi that Ritesh never showed any interest in her and instead loves to sit with Devoleena for hours. When Teja asks how did Rakhi fall in love with Ritesh, Rakhi says that they were never in love and it was a sort of agreement. 

Tejasswi and Rashami have a discussion over duties. Rashami has issues with Tejasswi as she cleaned the bathroom.

Abhijit asks Devoleena why did she return the lehenga when he had asked her to wear it. Devoleena shares the incident with other housemates after which Pratik says 'Ye aadmi aashiq mizaz ka hai'.

Rakhi asks Umar Riaz about toothpaste. She is asking if he has hidden the toothpaste. Ritesh also enters the scene. Umar and Ritesh start fighting and almost hit each other. The contestants try to separate them.

Rashami and Ritesh too have an argument. Rashami tells Ritesh that whatever he is, it is because of Rakhi Sawant. The latter disagrees. Rakhi too object to Rashami's statement and comes out in support of her husband. 

Rakhi and Umar too have a fight. "Kachra peti ho," Umar tells Rakhi. "Shakal dekhi hai apni? Ulti aati hai," responds Rakhi.

Devoleena and Abhijit too have a discussion and she tells him that he has a problem with his thinking. Pratik and other contestants are also there. He tells her that he had apologised to her. She says I don't need your apology.

Shamita takes Tejasswi's name to be in jail. Tejasswi defends herself and they into an argument. Karan defends what Tejawwi has to say.

Shamita is annoyed when Tejasswi calls her 'jhooti'. Tejasswi calls her the most dishonest person.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashNishant Bhattrakhi sawantRashami Desai Riteshumar riazPratik SehjapalShamita ShettyRajiv Adatia
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai says 'I love you' to Umar Riaz amid argument with Devoleena

Must Watch

PT32M3S

DNA: Online Gaming Addiction - Child killed brother, asked for ransom