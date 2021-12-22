Bigg Boss 15 Day 80 written updates: Nishant, Pratik's friendship goes kaput, Umar asks Rashami to play maturely

Pratik Sehajpal talks to Nishant Bhat that he wants to clear with her. Nishant, however, tells him that he should do whatever he feels right. Pratik tells him that he wants to keep Devoleena safe. Nishant asks him why does he need to ask him all this? Rashami interferes and asks Nishant that who will he evict if he wins the task. Pratik asks her not to interfere in between and two yell at each other.

Pratik tells Shamita that Nishant is always his first priority. He says right now the result does not impact him. Teja tells Umar that she will support Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena and won't support Rashami.

In the last round, Rakhi and Nishant compete and Abhijit is 'Sanchalak'.

Nishant tells Pratik that he will nominate Devoleena if he wins the task. He further tells that he wants to focus on his game and doesn't want to talk further. However, the two end up getting into an argument.

Nishant wins the task against Rakhi and evicts Devoleena from 'Ticket To Finale' saying he feels she is not a good player and very undeserving. Bigg Boss announces that housemates Karan, Teja, Rakhi and Abhijeet are 'davedaars'. The ones nominated are Nishant, Umar, Shamita Shetty, Pratik and Devolena.

At night, Nishant tells Karan that he will not play with someone who will not benefit him. He says I will not play with Rashami. Teja tells Nishant that Pratik is a loyal friend.

At 11 pm, Rakhi asks Umar if he likes Rashami. He says he is not Ieshaan to fall in love in three days. Rakhi says I am aware of Rashami’s personal life outside. Umar says he likes Rashami but doesn't want to do it in haste.

Pratik is lying alone outside. Devo tells him all the 7 members inside talk badly about one another behind the back. Devo tells Teja that she is not steadfast to her words.

The next morning, Bichukale makes funny comments to which Shamita asks him if he says what he says for humour or does he really believe in his superiority. She calls him stupid. To this, Bichukale says Shamita is only here because of her sister-actress Shilpa. He says she has done nothing after 2005 released 'Zeher'.

Rashami and Tejasswi have an argument. She asks Teja why did she ask Umar about them outside. Teja says she mean it normally. However, Rashami tells her that she does not ask about Karan. Rashami is also annoyed with Umar. Rashami later tells Karan that Teja has no right to ask about Umar and me and says she will not spare her.

Umar tells Rashami to act in a mature manner. He says he is with Karan as he wants to support Rashami too. Rashami says you are not communicating well. Umar says you twist stuff.

The new contest is between Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik and Abhijeet. Nominated contestants - Nishant, Devo, Shamita, Pratik are asked to steal eggs. Rakhi is Sanchalak in the task. Pratik gets the egg. Pratik says he wants to remove Rashami as she is undeserving.

In the next round, Umar gets the egg and removes Bichukale from the race for contributing least in the task.

