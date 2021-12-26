Bigg Boss 15 Day 84 written updates: Salman celebrates his pre-birthday bash with RRR team Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan

NEW DELHI: The Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed the cast of RRR along with the host of the show Salman Khan in today's episode. Telugu megastars Jr. NTR, Ramcharan and the 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli were joined by Alia Bhatt to celebrate Salman’s birthday in advance and make the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ more spectacular than ever!

The celebration carries on as Alia played a fun game with Salman, where he is asked to sing famous Hindi Songs in English translation. Salman rocks the moment by singing English translation of his iconic song 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'! S.S. Rajamouli even directed Salman as they recreated a classic Rajnikanth scene. Watching Salman Khan pulling up a dummy cigar in the famous ‘Rajni style’ will surely make your day.

The contestants also add colours to the special night by performing for their dashing host on his famous tracks. Amidst all the joy and celebration, the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'' takes a routine turn as Salman Khan takes hisaab of their actions this past week. He thunders Shamita for pushing Rakhi Sawant during one of the tasks and grills the contestants for getting their 'Ticket To Finale' task cancelled this week as well.

In tomorrow’s episode, more guests will be seen joining Salman on stage. From Nora Fatehi to Shahid Kapoor, more celebs will be joining Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

