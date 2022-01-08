हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 98 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down as Karan Kundrra favours Shamita over her

As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an "insolent person". In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game. Shamita wins as Abhijit fails to convince the VIPs. 

Bigg Boss 15 Day 98 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down as Karan Kundrra favours Shamita over her

NEW DELHI: As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Abhijit Bichukale picks Shamita Shetty to be 'kamzor' person. In response, Shamita defends herself that she has a medical issue but still is doing all tasks in the house and participating in the competition. VIP gives favour in support of Shamita. 

Tejasswi is clearly upset and tells Karan Kundrra that she doesn't want to talk to him now. Rashami tells Karan that while its okay to think about her, he should be playing his game too. Karan speaks to Tejasswi again and she says 'he did nothing for her'.

Tejasswi is the last person to participate in the task and she taunts VIPs for not letting her win.  

Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly and spending maximum time in bed. She says that Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing breakfast dishes. But still, she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn't seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair. She adds that Shamita is seen most active in Weekend Ka Vaar. To which, Shamita responds, "Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear." Shamita adds that she always puts forward her point, and instead call Tejasswi 'lazy', and taking maximum time to get ready for Weekend Ka Vaar'. VIPs favours Shamita over Tejasswi.

Tejasswi, Shamita and Abhijit enter 'Ticket To Finale' race. Shamita tells Karan that there is a reason why she stayed away from him in the house.

Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPs - Umar, Karan, Rashami and Rakhi, for being biased towards her not letting her win the task. She breaks into tears in the bathroom area. She asks Karan if he is happy. They hug each other. She says she entered the race in a fair mode and now no one can accuse her of being unfair.

Karan expresses his disappointment to Nishant saying that Umar and Rashami were playing to make Shamita win, which they could have informed him in the beginning. He also questions Nishant for calling Shamita loudspeaker instead of Pratik, because of which he lost the argument. 

Devoleena gets emotional as she talks about putting her mother into mental asylum since she had mental health issues. 

Karan Kundrra spills out a secret that he uses a fake social media account to stalk other people. 

Tejasswi complains about Umar to Karan saying that he doesn't see her as his friend's girlfriend. She tells Karan that Umar will be the first one to kick her out even before Pratik. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashNishant Bhattrakhi sawantRashami Desai Riteshumar riazPratik SehjapalShamita ShettyBigg Boss 15Shamita Shetty
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Karan Kundrra over insensitive remarks against Tejasswi Prakash

Must Watch

PT11M31S

DNA: Despite SPG's letter, how PM's security get breached?