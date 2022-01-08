Bigg Boss 15 Day 98 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down as Karan Kundrra favours Shamita over her

NEW DELHI: As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Abhijit Bichukale picks Shamita Shetty to be 'kamzor' person. In response, Shamita defends herself that she has a medical issue but still is doing all tasks in the house and participating in the competition. VIP gives favour in support of Shamita.

Tejasswi is clearly upset and tells Karan Kundrra that she doesn't want to talk to him now. Rashami tells Karan that while its okay to think about her, he should be playing his game too. Karan speaks to Tejasswi again and she says 'he did nothing for her'.

Tejasswi is the last person to participate in the task and she taunts VIPs for not letting her win.

Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly and spending maximum time in bed. She says that Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing breakfast dishes. But still, she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn't seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair. She adds that Shamita is seen most active in Weekend Ka Vaar. To which, Shamita responds, "Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear." Shamita adds that she always puts forward her point, and instead call Tejasswi 'lazy', and taking maximum time to get ready for Weekend Ka Vaar'. VIPs favours Shamita over Tejasswi.

Tejasswi, Shamita and Abhijit enter 'Ticket To Finale' race. Shamita tells Karan that there is a reason why she stayed away from him in the house.

Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPs - Umar, Karan, Rashami and Rakhi, for being biased towards her not letting her win the task. She breaks into tears in the bathroom area. She asks Karan if he is happy. They hug each other. She says she entered the race in a fair mode and now no one can accuse her of being unfair.

Karan expresses his disappointment to Nishant saying that Umar and Rashami were playing to make Shamita win, which they could have informed him in the beginning. He also questions Nishant for calling Shamita loudspeaker instead of Pratik, because of which he lost the argument.

Devoleena gets emotional as she talks about putting her mother into mental asylum since she had mental health issues.

Karan Kundrra spills out a secret that he uses a fake social media account to stalk other people.

Tejasswi complains about Umar to Karan saying that he doesn't see her as his friend's girlfriend. She tells Karan that Umar will be the first one to kick her out even before Pratik.

