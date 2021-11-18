हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Bhasin

Bigg Boss 15: Days after 'spit in food' remark, Neha Bhasin goes berserk, gets violent with Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat

Neha Bhasin had a major showdown with fellow contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat over food management. The singer loses her control and is seen pushing Pratik and damaging house properties in the bathroom area. 

New Delhi: Singer Neha Bhasin, who is the latest wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, will be seen losing her cool and getting violent with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. 

It so happens when housemates discuss how to manage with limited food available in the kitchen area. However, the conversation go out of hand with Neha, Pratik and Nishant getting into an ugly argument with each other. A promo shared by Bigg Boss shows Neha asking Pratik to let other housemates put their views too. However, Pratik asks her to get out of the house upon which Neha gets agitated and says, "You get out of this f***ing house."

Nishant jumps in the conversation and breaks a stool in front of them, and shouts at both. Neha and Nishant gets into an argument after which and both of them yell at each other, screaming, "You are not my boss."

Neha completely loses her cool and warns both Nishant and Pratik not to speak to her in that tone. She pushes Pratik at one point and goes berserk in the bathroom area. 

The promo shows other housemates - Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz - trying to calm her down. 

