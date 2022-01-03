हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena calls Abhijit Bichukale 'filthy', spits on him, locks herself in bathroom

The latest argument between Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale crosses all limits and both go physical. Other housemates intervene and stop them from fighting. 

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena calls Abhijit Bichukale 'filthy', spits on him, locks herself in bathroom
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee again got into a fight during the Ticket To Finale task given by Surbhi Chandna. Devoleena calls Abhijit "filthy" and spits on him. She later goes and locks herself inside the washroom.

Surbhi entered the house as a challenger with Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri. Promo of upcoming episode shows Abhijit using some cuss words for Pratik Sehajpal. Devoleena goes to Abhijit and asks him: "What filth are you spreading on the pretext of the task?"

Abhijit replies to Devoleena: "I don't want to talk to you. Devoleena says: "You are filthy. She adds: "One must spit on you." Later, she spits on him.

The argument between them crosses all limits and both go physical. Other housemates intervene to stop them from fighting. Abhijit calls her 'monkey' and she replies: "You are a monkey." Devoleena even uses some bad words for his parents and he stops her from doing so.

Rashami Desai asks Devoleena: "Why do you go to him and all this happens?" Pratik Sahajpal also tells Devoleena: "Are you stupid?" She gets infuriated and locks herself inside the washroom.

Meanwhile, as per sources, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have won Ticket To Finale.

