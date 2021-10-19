Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya fans fume over SHOCKING mid-week evictions - Watch promo

New Delhi: Social media is abuzz with tweets and posts related to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and its contestants. In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss decided to teach all participants a taste hard lesson by making 3 big announcements.

In the promo shared online, Bigg Boss announces that all the housemates will now be ‘Junglewasis’ and no one will stay in the main living area of the house. Secondly, tells all the inmates about mid-week evictions. And finally says, “the main door will now be open and housemates will have to take two names, who they feel have made zero contribution to the house.”

Looks like, housemates had no choice but to name two people - Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted and their fans are fuming over this development on social media.

#DonalBisht Contribution:

Usne Pori Raat Jag ke map banaya.

She gave her 100% in the task and got injured.

She got bullied and cornered,Still she take all these things with smile. But still she had less contribution than Simba , Akasa and Ieshan BRING BACK DONAL — Rubiology (@ItsRubiology) October 18, 2021

She is the only girl who was real , really liked her bonding with Umar , She deserve to stay in the House - BRING BACK DONAL BISHT#DonalBisht ~ #UmarRiaz || #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/QevRYQqnLB — (@AnkitXyadav) October 18, 2021

She Deserved Better! She made so many Relationships in D House , took part in all important discussions, never indulged in any Scandal always played with Dignity and Made Genuine Friends. Good Luck For your Life Girl! Proud of you @vidhi_pandya7 #VidhiPandya #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/hzK5kplgtn — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) October 18, 2021

Those who are ranting how much their idol cried or became emotional due to her eviction. Kindly stop it.

They are the same person who took

her name when they could take others name.

Lastly those contestants are none to decide whom to evict.. unfair#VidhiPandya #BiggBoss15 — ᴠɪᴅʜɪ ꜰᴇᴇᴅꜱ (@realm_none) October 18, 2021

Nishant Bhat became the new captain of the house this week and due to Dussehra/Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, no elimination was done during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. However, this shocking double eviction has left everyone teary-eyed, as it wasn't the fans or viewers but participants themselves who voted out 2 players from the game.

Keep reading this space for all the updates from Bigg Boss 15.