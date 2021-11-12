Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgaal breaks silence on his sexuality, opens up on relationship with Rajeev Adatia

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 fame actor Ieshaan Sehgaal and his girlfriend on the show Miesha Iyer were eliminated back-to-back last week. While their stay inside the house, their relationship remained in the news throughout. However, once London-based Rajiv Adatia entered as a wild card, things turned topsy turvy for the duo.

Rajiv alleged he knew Ieshaan for over 2 years and he initially even warned him to stay wary of his relationship with Miesha on the show.

Recently, after Ieshaan was eliminated from the show, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan clarified his stand and talked about his sexuality. "I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say,’ then it clears there is nothing like that," he said.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha were recently clicked at the airport as they are reportedly flying to Goa for a vacay together.

The couple maintained on the show that they will continue their relationship even outside the house and looks like Mieshaan (as their fans call them) are happy to see them together.