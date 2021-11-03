हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan gets trolled after she refers Tejasswi Prakash, others as 'bullies'

Gauahar took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash saying that Jay was free to play in his own style and there should not be any kind of bullying. 

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan gets trolled after she refers Tejasswi Prakash, others as &#039;bullies&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan is an avid watcher of the reality show and often shares her views and opinions on incidents taking place inside the house. Recently, the actress faced the ire of netizens after she voiced her opinion in favour of Jay Bhanushali and bashed Tejasswi for not letting Jay take a decision. 

Gauahar, while taking a dig at Tejasswi, said that Jay was free to play in his own style and there should not be any kind of bullying. However, Tejasswi fans were not pleased with her views and felt that the actress had been against the BB15 contestant since the start. A section of users felt that Gauahar has been completely against Tejasswi this season. 

"So abhi pura season #TejaswiPrakash k khilaf tweets ayega," one user tweeted. "Tu tho Chupi karo Madam. Teri Dimagh haar bardash nahi kar rahi hai. Teri pass hai tho Ghamand tho rakh Apne paas. Aayi Judgment karne.  #TejRan," wrote another. 

"Bully toh aap ho cyber bullying kar rahe ho #TejasswiiPrakash ki. Lagta hai pure episode mein aapko bass wahi dikhta hai obsession level toh dekho madam ki," one user wrote. 

Gauahar had recently slammed Tejasswi Prakash for speaking to show host Salman Khan in a rude tone. Well, we can clearly see that Tejasswi fans are not amused by Gauahar's opinions on her game. Never mind! 

Tags:
Gauahar KhanBigg Boss 15Simba NagpalTejasswi PrakashKaran KundrraJay Bhanushali
