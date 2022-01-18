हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15: Joy for Karan, Tejasswi as families approve of their relationship

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approve of their relationship over a video call.

Bigg Boss 15: Joy for Karan, Tejasswi as families approve of their relationship
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approve of their relationship over a video call.

Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan tells Tejasswi: "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi is seen blushing.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi's brother over video calls informs her that even their mother likes Karan. He says: "Karan now she is your responsibility."

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also gets emotional looking at her mother after a long time. Rakhi breaks down, seeing her beloved mother, over the call. Rakhi's mother, who has been battling health issues, gives a health update to Rakhi in a very entertaining way, saying: "See I am completely fine."

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

