Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gets angry at Shamita Shetty during task, Miesha-Ieshaan fight again

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting with each passing day. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss gives a special opportunity to junglewaasis to get a direct entry into the main house. It becomes interesting to see how housemates try their best foot forward to get the entry in the main house.

Junglewasis are offered a chance to enter the main house as they take on a quirky task. They break into three teams - Tiger, Plant and Deer, for this task, and brace themselves to put their best foot forward. Vishal Kotian successfully convinces Shamita Shetty, who is the sanchalak of the task. He tells her that she would benefit from having him and his team in the house.

During the task, junglewaasis are seen getting physical and spoiling each other's game. Bigg Boss stops the game after junglewaasis continues fighting with each other.

Sanchalak Shamita Shetty shows support to Team Tiger (Vishal, Jay, Tejasswi and Akasa) and helps it winning the first round. After she announces the decision in favour of Team Tiger - Vishal, Jay, Akasa and Tejasswi, the opposing team senses foul play and begins arguing with her. For the second round, while it appeared that Team Plant wont the task, Shamita declares that no one has won the second round. Her decision irks the Team Plant (Karan, Miesha, Umar and Vidhi), who lose their cool on her.

Meanwhile, Nishant and Pratik try to make her understand that she needs to be careful while trusting Vishal. Shamita explains to both on why she is trusting Vishal. She also assures that she would never betray these two.

Karan Kundrra is seen schooling Jay Bhanushali over his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. During a heated altercation with Pratik, Jay had hurled abuse at him and his mother. This led Pratik having an emotional breakdown and he starts slapping himself. Following this, the house was divided into two teams. Amidst all this drama, Karan was seen discussing the issue with Jay when he tried to make the latter understand against using cuss words on the show. However, Jay snaps back at Karan, saying he should not enforce his opinions on him.

An argument takes place between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal. Ieshaan questioned Miesha for sharing details about their fights with her 'ex' Pratik. However, Miesha says that there was nothing between them as they were only friends.

Ieshaan was also seen asking Miesha not to abuse anyone during a task. However, she says that she has been like this and he can decide if he wants to stay with her or else is free to go. Ieshaan is shocked to hear this and the two once again get into heated discussion.