Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi express their fondness for each other, netizens trend ‘we love TejRan'

New Delhi: Something is brewing between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house! Ever since Tejasswi has moved in the main house, Karan can be seen missing her and making faces as soon as she was declared the winner of the task.

Recently, during last night's episode, both were seen sitting in the garden area and expressed their soft feelings for each other. Where Teja expressed her disappointment over not getting proper attention from Karan, it was latter who shared with her that he has a problem in expressing his emotions.

Later, the duo solves their issues and promises to be there for each other whenever it is needed and will be more approachable in the coming days.

It all started off when Teju said, “I am feeling a bit distant from you since a few days. It is becoming bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But it is not happening.”

Karan agrees with her and says that he can’t speak to her in front of others, specially when they are having such intense conversations.

Later Karan tells her, “I am fond of you. Bus mujhe express karne mein issue hota hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It might have happened that we haven’t spoken much, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions, you know that.”

After feeling a sigh of relief, Teju said, “When I was upset, you didn’t do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should atleast ask.”

Karan said whenever you were involved in any kind of fight, I was the one standing behind you to support you. I’m someone who needs to be given rights. So, now I know that I can talk to you and so will approach you from now onwards.

After ending all the confusions, the duo was seen enjoying each other’s company. Their fans have started loving their chemistry and have started calling them Tejran lovingly. Check the posts here:

