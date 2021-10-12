हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah reacts to Meisha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal love story, here's what she said

Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal have been making noise in Bigg Boss 15 for 'the fastest love story' in the house. The two have often been spotted cosying up and spending ample time together. Now, controversial ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah has shared her expert take on the matter. 

Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah reacts to Meisha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal love story, here&#039;s what she said
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal have been making headlines due to their growing closeness on the show. The duo have been teased by housemates and even host Salman Khan for the 'fastest love story' in the house. On Monday's episode, Meisha and Ieshaan were seen sharing a steamy kiss and indulging in some PDA, appearing completely unbothered about the public or cameras. 

Social media users who are following the show, have tagged Meisha-Ieshaan's romance as nothing but 'fake' and also accused the former of playing a game with Ieshaan for generating content on the show. 

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah has expressed her expert opinion about this love angle. The 'Yes Boss' actress found Ieshaan genuine while had her doubts about exactly how Miesha feels. She tweeted, "Sometimes love just happens. I know it seems fast and unreal but why am I liking #IeshaanSehgaal so much. The way he talks to Miesha and promises her not lose his cool is just awesome. I see real love in his eyes for her. I am unsure about Miesha still."

Meanwhile, housemates too are unsure about the glooming romance between the two. Raising his doubts at how soon the two fell for each other, Jay Bhanushali said, "Humko laga dhai mahine mein hoga, yeh log dhai din mein shuru ho gaye." 

Umar Riaz, who shares cold vibes with Ieshaan from the premiere night itself, said, "Miesha is playing a game with Ieshaan."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Kashmera shahBigg BossMeisha IyerIeshaan Sehgalumar riazMeisha Ieshaan kissShamita ShettyPratik SehjapalNishant BhatKaran Kundrra
Next
Story

Exclusive: I went to Bigg Boss OTT just to get entry in Bigg Boss 15, says Pratik Sehajpal

Must Watch

PT7M58S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day