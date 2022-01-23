हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15: Mika Singh gives flying kiss to Rakhi as Salman says ‘kiss toh banta hai’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' was seen teasing contestant Rakhi Sawant by calling singer Mika Singh, who entered the show as a guest, as her "favourite".

Bigg Boss 15: Mika Singh gives flying kiss to Rakhi as Salman says ‘kiss toh banta hai’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' was seen teasing contestant Rakhi Sawant by calling singer Mika Singh, who entered the show as a guest, as her "favourite".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mika entered the show with much pomp as he performed some of his most popular numbers such as 'Saawan main lag gayi aag' and 'Gabru'. He even made Salman play the dhol.

Later, he was seen making Salman say "chak de phatte", a Punjabi phrase of encouragement.

The 'Dabangg' star, who is hosting the show, introduces Mika to Rakhi.

A shocked Rakhi said: "Oh my God!"

To which said: "Tumhara favourite aa gaya hai (Your favourite is here)."

Salman then teased Rakhi if it was her birthday, to which Mika jokingly replied it was his birthday.

To which Salman quipped: "Birthday kiss toh banta hai (a birthday kiss should be given)."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mika and Rakhi then exchange flying kisses.

For the unversed, it was on Mika's birthday in 2006, where the singer kissed Rakhi without consent.

He said that he asked everyone not to put cake on his face but when she did it anyway, he decided to "teach her a lesson" by forcibly kissing her.

The 44-year-old singer was then arrested on molestation charges and later released on bail.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman Khanrakhi sawantMika SinghBigg Boss 15new promofavouriteBB 15
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 113 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash accused of taking beau Karan Kundrra's help to reach finale week

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Big allegation by CM Arvind Kejriwal, ED may arrest Satyendra Jain