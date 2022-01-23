Bigg Boss 15: Mika Singh gives flying kiss to Rakhi as Salman says ‘kiss toh banta hai’

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' was seen teasing contestant Rakhi Sawant by calling singer Mika Singh, who entered the show as a guest, as her "favourite".

Mika entered the show with much pomp as he performed some of his most popular numbers such as 'Saawan main lag gayi aag' and 'Gabru'. He even made Salman play the dhol.

Later, he was seen making Salman say "chak de phatte", a Punjabi phrase of encouragement.

The 'Dabangg' star, who is hosting the show, introduces Mika to Rakhi.

A shocked Rakhi said: "Oh my God!"

To which said: "Tumhara favourite aa gaya hai (Your favourite is here)."

Salman then teased Rakhi if it was her birthday, to which Mika jokingly replied it was his birthday.

To which Salman quipped: "Birthday kiss toh banta hai (a birthday kiss should be given)."

Mika and Rakhi then exchange flying kisses.

For the unversed, it was on Mika's birthday in 2006, where the singer kissed Rakhi without consent.

He said that he asked everyone not to put cake on his face but when she did it anyway, he decided to "teach her a lesson" by forcibly kissing her.

The 44-year-old singer was then arrested on molestation charges and later released on bail.