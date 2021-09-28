हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Model Sahil Shroff confirmed contestant on Salman Khan's show!

Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for lending her vocal prowess to numbers such as `Naagin` and `Kheech meri photo` is another confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss 15: Model Sahil Shroff confirmed contestant on Salman Khan&#039;s show!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Model Sahil Shroff is a confirmed contestant for the 15th season of the controversial reality show `Bigg Boss`. Sources from the production confirmed the news about Sahil`s participation in the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to IANS.

Sahil made his debut in Hindi films with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer `Don`, which released in 2011. He essayed the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who lends a helping hand to co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the wily antagonist in the movie.

He is also known as a contestant on the first season of the reality television competition `The Amazing Race Asia`.

Another confirmed contestant for the 15th season is singer Akasa Singh, who is known for lending her vocal prowess to numbers such as `Naagin` and `Kheech meri photo`.

Once again the show is being shot at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. The theme for this season is `Sankat in jungle`.

It will air on Colors from October 2. Contestants will be under 24x7 camera vigilance.

`Bigg Boss` for the first time in 15 years went digital with `Bigg Boss OTT`. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of `Bigg Boss OTT`

 

