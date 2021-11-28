Bigg Boss 15: Neha Dhupia slams Karan Kundrra, says ‘8 hafte ho gye hai apne kya kia’?

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia and Karan Kundrra have been friends and mentors of a popular reality show Roadies for quite some time now.

Now, Neha has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a special guest during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and is all set to judge the show. She even gave reality checks to all the contestants of the house.

While talking to Karan, she asks him, “8 hafte ho gye hai apne kya kia?”, Karan was quick to respond, “maine pyaar kia”. Neha equipped in between and said, “who bhi nahi khul ke kiye na”. She further asks him, “aise kyo rehta hai yaar? Chaud mein aa jaa na..”

Then he tells Nishant that she can’t see the winning hunger in him anymore and also asks the fellow contestants to describe each other in single word.

The task becomes ugly as always and all the contestants’ start blaming each other for all the negativity in the house.

Other than her, in Sunday Ka Vaar episode, we will also witness the host of the show, Salman Khan interacting with Suniel Shetty and the duo will also perform on latter’s famous song Jhanjhariya from the movie Krishna which was released in 1996. The film also starred Karisma Kapoor in pivotal role.