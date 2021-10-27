हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajiv Adatia

Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv warns 'mera mooh mat khulwa' after Ieshaan says he's straight – Watch!

In the recently released promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Rajiv and Ieshaan were seen indulging in a fight over a secret related to their past. Later, the matter got escaled and their secret came out in open and all the housemates were seen divided into two groups.     

Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv warns &#039;mera mooh mat khulwa&#039; after Ieshaan says he&#039;s straight – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the recently released promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Rajiv and Ieshaan argued over a ‘secret’. Rajiv went after Ieshaan to ensure that he did not divulge this secret to anyone else in the house.

However, their quarrel has now erupted into a big fight as Miesha, and other housemates get involved. As this fight rages on, this intriguing secret comes out in the open, leaving Miesha overwhelmed!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the presence of Miesha, Rajiv declares that his friendship with Ieshaan is ‘deeper’ than everyone thinks. Ieshaan hits back in protest, saying that he is wrongfully portrayed and that he is a straight man.

The moment tenses up, and both of them start shouting at each other. While the rest of their housemates try to separate them, Rajiv tells everyone, “Kya galat bol raha hoon main?” Miesha leaves with tears in her eyes. Their fight brings out a question in everyone’s minds – what is the truth behind their friendship?

On the other hand, Vishal, Karan, Jay and Tejasswi start pulling Rajiv’s leg. They demand to know the secret behind his fancy chaddi! Rajiv tries running away from them, but they chase him all over the house to get an answer from him.

Many more fun moments await you in this ‘BIGG BOSS’ episode! So in order to get more updates, stay connected to this space for all the freshly brewed content. 

