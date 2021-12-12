'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant hints at Ritesh's 'illicit relationship'

New Delhi: Farah Khan, who came to host Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' pointed out that Karan and Tejasswi's differences are affecting their game and they should rather focus on individual games.

There was also a verbal spat between Devoleena and Rashami. Farah also targeted Pratik and advised him not to interfere in others matters.

Meanwhile, Rakhi shares some secrets about Ritesh with Rashami Desai. She reveals that there are a lot of things she was not aware of Ritesh before marriage.

She even points out that he has never revealed his identity before the show because he is not willing to bring out his reality that he is having some illicit relationship.

Rashami asks if Rakhi was not aware of Ritesh's reality. Rakhi responds she was not aware about him properly before marriage. She adds hinting towards him having a relationship with some other girl: "Now, even their eyes must be opened and I can't do anything. If he is going to keep there and here also, how will it work." Rashami asks her if she will play 'Bigg Boss' even after going out and Rakhi says: "My 'Bigg Boss' never ends."

Furthermore, the date of grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' is January 16. Official confirmation is still awaited.