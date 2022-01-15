हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant says ‘Tejasswi's a threat to Karan’; Salman Khan advises actor to focus on herself

Bigg Boss 15 is getting more dramatic day by day. In today's episode, our 'Dabangg' host Salman Khan enters the stage and wastes no time in schooling the contestants on their behaviour seen in the recent past.

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant says ‘Tejasswi&#039;s a threat to Karan’; Salman Khan advises actor to focus on herself
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is getting more dramatic day by day. In today's episode, our ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan enters the stage and wastes no time in schooling the contestants on their behaviour seen in the recent past.

The first in line to face his fire is Rakhi Sawant, who has been adding a lot of fuel to the fire between her fellow housemates. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman asks her, “Aapko itna sab kuch kaise pata hai? Aur jo show ko conduct kar raha hai, unko bhi nahi pata?” The host then goes after Tejasswi, who has been picking a fight with everyone this week. Salman questions her on why she believes that everyone is against her, and eventually uses it to play the sympathy card. 

She has also been raising questions on the channel itself which has not gone down well with Salman. He grills her saying, “Aap is channel ke baare mein kosti rehti ho. Aapka har kosna dikhaya jaa raha hai, jo public ko bilkul pasand nahi aa raha!” 

Tejasswi tries to defend herself, but a furious Salman is in no mood for her excuses. How will Tejasswi survive Salman’s burning line of questions?

Keep watching 'BIGG BOSS 15' every Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9.00pm, only on COLORS!

For more such updates, keep watching this space.

 

