Jr NTR

'Bigg Boss 15': 'RRR' team of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli to appear on the show

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR starrer RRR is all set to hit the theatres and so the team will be seen promoting their film during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They will also interact with the host of the show Salman Khan.

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: &#039;RRR&#039; team of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli to appear on the show
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see the cast of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic film 'RRR', including actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and director Rajamouli, on the show.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will also be appearing on the show as special guests. They are coming to promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani'. The music video features Nora lying on the beach as a mermaid and turning into a woman after being touched by singer Guru Randhawa.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, the 'Ticket To Finale' task was cancelled and it will continue Wednesday. During the 'Dragon Fire' there is a dragon placed in the garden, when the buzzer plays then an egg is sent through a belt. The nominated contestants tried to get the egg and protect it. Rakhi was the referee. Umar Riaz told Shamita Shetty that he wants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to be eliminated first.

Umar Riaz also shared with Nishant Bhat that he will support Karan and Rashami till the end.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The house is also being decorated for Christmas celebrations. So, in the coming episodes the audience will see different fun moments in the show.

