Karan Kundrra

BB 15 runner up Karan Kundrra shares a cryptic post, says ‘lost faith in a lot of things today...'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 witnessed its grand finale last night with Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner’s trophy while Pratik Sehajpal becoming the first runner-up along with Karan Kundrra who emerged as the second runner-up. 

Post the win, the fans seemed divided and disappointed with the result as everyone wanted their favourite contestant to win the show but that was not the shocking part. 

 

On Monday morning, in order to thank his fans for all the support, Karan Kundrra shared a cryptic post which has left all his fans wondering that what is exactly bothering him so much?

He tweeted, “A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock..” 

 

He further stated, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!”

Talking about the ex-Bigg Boss contestants, most of them cheered for Pratik Sehajpal including Akasa, Ritesh, Devoleena, Shamita and Nishant among others. 

 

The grand finale showed some of the best performances by the ex-winners of different seasons including – Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, and Shweta Tiwari who came to the gala event in order to boost their morale.

Apart from this, the whole cast of Gehraiyaan including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the grand event. 

 

