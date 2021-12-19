हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Govinda prank housemates with the help of Tejasswi and Nishant

In tonight’s episode, we will be packed with some fun and laughter as superstar Govinda will be gracing the stage of Bigg Boss 15 along with Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Govinda prank housemates with the help of Tejasswi and Nishant
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Last evening's ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode witnessed some intense moments when the host Salman Khan reprimanded Ritesh and Abhijit for their unacceptable behaviour in the house last week. However, tonight’s episode will be packed with some fun and laughter as superstar Govinda will be gracing the stage of Bigg Boss 15. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The masti doesn’t end there though! Salman’s co-actor and buddy Govinda graces the Bigg Boss 15 stage. The duo will be seen shaking a leg on their hit number from the movie Partner and will be having a blast with the contestants inside the house as they give them some fun tasks to do! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nishant and Tejasswi are given earpieces through which Govinda and Salman instruct them what to do. The two contestants enact as they have some severe case of gas and try to scare the other housemates.  The housemates also had a surprise for Govinda as they prepared a performance on his hit songs putting a huge smile on his face! 

For now, keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.

