Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza plan ‘Dance ka biggest Dangal’ for housemates!

New Delhi: Tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to bring the weekly dose of entertainment and fiery muddas for its viewers. Initially, Salman will be seen taking class of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and telling him ‘Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai’.

Later, Abhijit faces the wrath of Salman next as the housemates come in favour of Devoleena. He sets him straight and says, ‘Aap aurato ki disrespect nahi kar sakte.’

In order to lighten the environment, Salman along with his special guest Remo D’Souza pit the housemates against each other in ‘Dance ka biggest Dangal’. The contest ends with Salman and Remo performing on ‘Jeene ke hai Chaar Din’, but with a twist.

Shamita will be seen dancing on Halkat Jawani, Rakhi will be seen grooving on Laila Main Laila and Rajiv will be performing on Maar Dala. Then the host of the show along with the guest will be seen giving them scores or ranking for their performances.

