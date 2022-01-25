Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan introduces Deepika as ‘Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh’ – Watch!

New Delhi: As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is right around the corner, the show is getting more and more interesting among the viewers.

Now, the Salman Khan hosted show’s grand finale will get grander with the special appearance of Deepika Padukone.

During the recent released promo, Salman can be seen teasing Deepika with the name of her beloved husband Ranveer Singh and went on calling her Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh.

Deepika gets amazed at Salman’s reaction and gives him side-eye reaction for his joke, Salman moves away and laughs.

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

The show has entered its final leg and has been receiving great response from the audience. In tonight’s episode, audience will be allowed to enter the house and will get a chance to rate the housemates on the basis of their deeds in the house. After this, the audience will get a chance to evict one contestant from entering the grand finale.

Currently, the top contestants who are fighting for the trophy includes Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi and Rashami.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.