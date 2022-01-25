हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan introduces Deepika as ‘Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh’ – Watch!

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is right around the corner, the show is getting more and more interesting among the viewers. 

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan introduces Deepika as ‘Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh’ on show’s grand finale – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is right around the corner, the show is getting more and more interesting among the viewers. 

Now, the Salman Khan hosted show’s grand finale will get grander with the special appearance of Deepika Padukone. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

During the recent released promo, Salman can be seen teasing Deepika with the name of her beloved husband Ranveer Singh and went on calling her Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh.

Deepika gets amazed at Salman’s reaction and gives him side-eye reaction for his joke, Salman moves away and laughs.

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors. 

The show has entered its final leg and has been receiving great response from the audience. In tonight’s episode, audience will be allowed to enter the house and will get a chance to rate the housemates on the basis of their deeds in the house. After this, the audience will get a chance to evict one contestant from entering the grand finale. 

Currently, the top contestants who are fighting for the trophy includes Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi and Rashami.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell? 

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneSalman KhanBigg Boss 15Ranveer Singhgrand finaleDeepika Ranveer Padukone Singhnew promo
Next
Story

National Tourism Day: Bhabiji actor Rohitashv Gour, Tej Sapru and Shivya Pathania reminisce visiting Punjab!

Must Watch

PT14M5S

Game of Votes: OBC card of Samajwadi Party in UP elections