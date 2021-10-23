Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali in Weekend Ka Vaar episode!

New Delhi: After a lot of drama and fights in the Bigg Boss 15 house, all the housemates have shifted into the main house and are no more known as the junglewaasis. But as the weekend approaches, it will interesting to Salman Khan’s reaction over all the events which happened during the week’s time.

In the recent promo, released by Colors, Salman will be seen slamming Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali over the behaviour which made everyone stunned throughout the week.

This week 'Bigg Boss' had brought some big twists, which left the 'Junglewasis' in a complete frenzy. The dashing host Salman has been sharply observing the chaos unfold in the jungle. Now he's here to take account of everything.

This jungle has been full of dangals, but the one between Karan and Pratik crossed all limits. Karan got violent with Pratik and used all his might on him, but the latter didn't retaliate, which took everyone by surprise. When Salman Khan questioned Pratik about it he responded, that he was extremely hurt by Karan’s reaction and the latter breaks down and confesses that he didn't expect Pratik to go against him in the task and also that he affects him.

Then the conversation moves to Jay, where Salman enquires his intent to refuse to face the prize money deduction.

Taking ahead the tradition, Salman Khan puts Umar and Simba in the 'Sultani Akhada', a battle of both verbal and physical dangal! Simba starts feeling the heat as Umar overpowers him but succeeds in fighting back after Salman and other housemates cheer for him. They even ask him to raise his voice and beat his opponent in the verbal spat! Viewers will get to see a new side of Simba in this fight as the housemates cheer for him; the two boys give a tough fight, making the muqaabla an intense watch.

Further ahead, famous actress Hina Khan arrives at the house to have a blast with the contestants, raising both the entertainment and glamour quotient. Watch out as the men scream in pain after getting their legs waxed! Ieshaan and Meisha then turn up the heat with their chemistry in a romantic dance performance, and so does Karan and Nishant! Hina roars with laughter as everyone turns their masti mode on!

It's going to be an early Diwali with fireworks already going off in the house!

For more updates, keep watching this space for all the Bigg Boss 15 updates.