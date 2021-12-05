हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan makes Salman Khan groove to Chaka Chak - Watch!

Get ready to witness Sara Ali Khan along with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar. She will be seen grooving on Chaka Chak song from her upcoming movie Atrangi Re.

Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan makes Salman Khan groove to Chaka Chak - Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Get ready to witness non-stop 'masti' this Sunday evening as Bollywood's gorgeous diva Sara Ali Khan joins the Dabangg host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She makes a stylish entry and announces, "Aapki favourite 'Samvadata' Sara pohoch gayi hai!" And, the dhamaal begins! 

From warm welcomes to grooving to famous songs with hook steps, entertainment is in full swing with Salman and Sara in the house. They also danced on her new song which is Chaka Chak from her upcoming movie ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside south star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. 

During their repartee, Salman asks Sara, "Aapko shayari ka bhi shauq hai?" Sara gives a witty reply, "I'm not a kaayar, I'm a shayar!". 

Sara continues her fun fiesta as she enters the 'BIGG BOSS' house with plenty of cheers from the housemates! She dials up the masti by asking the two Marathi mulgi of the house to dance on the 'Lavni', Tejasswi and Rakhi! Both the ladies get the energy rising as they show off their 'Lavni' skills. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, it's not all hunky-dory for the contestants! They're in for a surprise as Sara instructs them to a chunaav with a quirky task. She asks Rakhi to smear cake on the person she feels is not fit enough to be her competition, and Rakhi promptly directs her cake to Rajiv. This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' looks like it's about to sow seeds of new fires, as every housemate gets a chance to show their competitors where they stand in this contest.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For more updates, keep watching this space for all the fresh news related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

