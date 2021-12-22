हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty BLASTS Rakhi Sawant, duo exchange war of words - Watch

Shamita Shetty can be seen loosing her cool on Rakhi Sawant during Ticket To Finale task. She even pushed her during the task.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty BLASTS Rakhi Sawant, duo exchange war of words - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: During the Ticket To Finale Task, Shamita Shetty was seen blasting at Rakhi Sawant as she being biased towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee and was trying her best to make her win the task. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Initially, Shamita was seen yelling at Rakhi when she announced Devo as the winner of a particular round, later she was seen telling her "Tere dimag ke andar gundh (litter) hai. Pehle saaf kar" and Rakhi went on and on. 

Later in the promo, Shamita was seen so agitated with Rakhi’s deeds that she even pushed her back and asked her to stay away from her.

This Ticket To Finale task has changed the dynamics of the house as all close bonds are getting disturbed because of the task. Tejasswi was seen having an argument with Karan while Nishant had a big fight with Pratik. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, this game has changed everything for everyone. What will happen next? Will they patch up things or it will get bitter with time? Well, only time has all the answers. 

For now keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita Shettyrakhi sawantTicket to Finalenew taskSalman KhanBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 80 written updates: Nishant, Pratik's friendship goes kaput, Umar asks Rashami to play maturely

Must Watch

PT5M13S

125 years old St. Lukes Church, Will reopen on Christmas.