Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty BLASTS Rakhi Sawant, duo exchange war of words - Watch

New Delhi: During the Ticket To Finale Task, Shamita Shetty was seen blasting at Rakhi Sawant as she being biased towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee and was trying her best to make her win the task.

Initially, Shamita was seen yelling at Rakhi when she announced Devo as the winner of a particular round, later she was seen telling her "Tere dimag ke andar gundh (litter) hai. Pehle saaf kar" and Rakhi went on and on.

Later in the promo, Shamita was seen so agitated with Rakhi’s deeds that she even pushed her back and asked her to stay away from her.

This Ticket To Finale task has changed the dynamics of the house as all close bonds are getting disturbed because of the task. Tejasswi was seen having an argument with Karan while Nishant had a big fight with Pratik.

Well, this game has changed everything for everyone. What will happen next? Will they patch up things or it will get bitter with time? Well, only time has all the answers.

