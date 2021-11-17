हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Simba Nagpal

'Bigg Boss 15': Simba Nagpal enters the VIP zone

Simba Nagpal becomes the new VIP contestant of the Bigg Boss 15. The house is divided into two groups for now - VIPs vs NonVIPs. Currently, the VIPs in the house are getting all the luxuries of the house.

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Simba Nagpal enters the VIP zone
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Bigg Boss gave a shock to all the VIP members as the non-VIP members will be getting a chance to steal the VIP seats.

And amid all this, a huge fight breaks out between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the latter accuses the former of cheating.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier it was seen that after the jail was introduced in the house, Rajiv Adatia becomes the first member to enter the same which was decided by the VIP members.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

But Simba Nagpal who outshined everyone in the task ends up becoming the VIP member inside the house by beating Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the task. So, Simba has now entered the VIP zone.

 

Tags:
Simba NagpalVIP zoneVIP contestantBigg Boss 15Salman KhanBB 15
