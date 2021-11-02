Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal pushes Umar Riaz into pool after latter hurls abuses at his mother, Twitterattis make 'EVICT SIMBA NOW' top trend

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz locking horns with each other during which the former pushes him into a swimming pool in a fit of anger.

Simba and Umar have not been getting along well with each other for the past few days. In fact, the two have often indulged in a war of words over something or another. In the latest, the housemates were participating in a task when a verbal spat took place between Simba and Umar during which the latter threw abuse at his mother. Agitated by this, Simba pushes Umar into a swimming pool with full force and also throws a basket on him. Fortunately, Umar was not hurt in the incident. Soon after, Ieshaan Sehgal, who was standing there, condemns Simba's act and tells him that what he did was not right.

The promo has also caught Twitterattis attention who are now demanding the Bigg Boss to take action against Simba for getting violent on the show. Some of them are even demanding his ouster from the show. Social media users have been sharing their reactions over Twitter and have made hashtag 'EVICT SIMBA NOW' one of the top trends on Tuesday.

It would be interesting to see if Bigg Boss take any action or reprimand the duo for their behaviour on the show.