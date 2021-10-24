Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash is sick of Vishal Kotian's 'dirty humour' and hugs

New Delhi: In the recent episode of the controversial reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 15', contestant Tejasswi Prakash is discussing her problems with Vishal Kotian's 'dirty humour' and expresses that it makes her uncomfortable.

Confiding in Jay Bhanushali, she tells the latter that Vishal had been using dirty words. She says she has been feeling uncomfortable with it.

Jay says that it could be because Vishal has been jealous of her bond with Karan Kundrra.

Teja says that she often finds subtle ways to tell him that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour but he continues to behave in an inappropriate manner.

Jay adds that he finds his language very demeaning towards women to which Tejasswi says, "in a dirty way for girls."

She adds, "vo chadh chadh ke mujhe hug karte hain. Main itni baar unhe push karti hun, mazak me karti hun bura na lage…I know aisa kuch intention nahi hai but that’s not humour."

Meanwhile, the house witnessed Simba and Umar getting into a fight after the latter had snatched Simba's token papers in the 'token task'.

Akasa and Simba argue with him and accuse him of cheating. In aggression, Umar damages the property and asks Sanchalak to ban the task and disqualify all the secured housemates. Simba disrupts Umar and Afsana's task and doesn't let them make tokens. When Afsana retorts, he accuses her of lying in the name of her fiance Saajz.

Nishant and Shamita have objections after the Sanchalak refuses to stop Pratik's time. Nishant explains to Shamita that Jay is ruining everyone's task.

On the other hand, Shamita tells him that he is ruining the game for one person. Tejasswi too tells Nishant that Pratik is getting the taste of his own medicine as he has never played fair in the game.

Sanchalak declares Afsana and Umar as winners and the two enter the main house. The task ends and Bigg Boss announces that the show prize money is now only Rs 25 lakh