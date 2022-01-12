BB 15: Tejasswi lashes out at Shamita ‘mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye’, she hits back

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash get into an ugly fight after the new house captain Shamita downgrades Tejasswi from the VIP contestants. She had to choose between Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra and Rakhi Sawant. While Tejasswi expected Shamita to downgrade Rakhi, she was left fuming at her decision.

Tejasswi had earlier gone to Shamita and asked her to keep Karan in the VIP. In the latest promo, Tejasswi calls Shamita a 'liar' for downgrading her from the VIP contestants.

In a heated argument between the two, Shamita tells Tejasswi, "I have kept your boyfriend...". To this Tejasswi starts shouting, "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends).

Shamita hits back at her saying, "Shame on you" and calls her “insecure” and “jealous”.

Earlier, Pratik Sehajpal had suggested to Shamita to choose Rakhi over Tejasswi and Karan as the couple is not trustworthy and has the tendency to flip anytime. Shamita discussed the issue with Nishant who advised her to follow her instinct.