Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi tells Salman ‘It’s Not Funny’ after Rakhi claims ‘Karan-Shamita saath mein acche lagte hai’

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 has always grabbed the headlines for some or the other reason. Now according to latest released promo, Rakhi Sawant can be seen teasing Tejasswi Prakash by linking her boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s name with Shamita Shetty. Well, this has always irked Teja to next level.

And today, even the host of the show Salman Khan was seen joining Rakhi and was seen enjoying the conversation.

He also went on saying ‘Mai Karan ko Shamita se bhedata hu kyonki fir dono behano ka surname same hoga) and later both Karan and Shamita were seen blushing over the conversation.

He also reacted to Rakhi’s verdict where she said, “Karan and Shamita ek sath bahut ache lagte hai, ye bech mein kya kar rahe mujhe nahi pata.” She also said, “Jab Karan gusarta hai toh Shamita ki nazar dekhne chahie.”

Reacting to which Salman says, “Ye maine bhi notice kia hai Rakhi. Shamita ko har jagah ankhon se chhod ke aata hai.”

This gets Tejasswi lose her temper and she says, “I think everyone wants something to happen between them. But can somebody ask Karan what he wants? She even says, if it’s true, I don’t want to be part of it.

She even slams Shamita for blushing when Rakhi connects her name with someone else’s boyfriend.

Well, it is quite clear that things are not really good in between Shamita and Tejasswi and so it will be interesting to see what will happen next?

Till then stay tuned and keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.